X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.1788 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.86.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of USOI opened at $77.83 on Monday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.