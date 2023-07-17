XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.76.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.19. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 308.0% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

