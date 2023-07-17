XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 1031746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPO by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.