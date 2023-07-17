yearn.finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.77 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $232.29 million and $18.77 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $7,031.78 or 0.23310577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,035 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

