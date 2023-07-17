Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Yum China by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.87. 338,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,345. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

