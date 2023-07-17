Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $92,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,668. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.