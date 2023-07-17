ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

