Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ZYME opened at $7.90 on Monday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 38.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 3,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $27,202,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,112,280.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,467,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 33.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.