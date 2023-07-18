1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Tops $61.98

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $61.98 or 0.00207501 BTC on exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $2,726.25 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

