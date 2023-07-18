29,078 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

