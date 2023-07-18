3,041 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Tesla makes up about 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,815,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,876,734. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.54.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.92.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

