35,482 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Bio-Techne comprises about 0.5% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. 240,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.