5,336 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 307,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,925. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

