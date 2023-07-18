8,182 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Motco grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,300 ($43.15) in a research report on Friday.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.3 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 1,123,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,338. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.