ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.32.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,200,596.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,229 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

