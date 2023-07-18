ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.32.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,200,596.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,229. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

