Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the June 15th total of 893,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 101,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.18.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $293.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,320,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,320,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,371 shares of company stock worth $2,881,800. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 559.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

