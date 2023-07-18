Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 225.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $320.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,541. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.12. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

