Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accretion Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Free Report) by 322.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,412 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of ENERR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.