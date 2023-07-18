Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.81. Acme United has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $69,840.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $26,996.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,319 shares of company stock valued at $165,478 in the last 90 days. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

