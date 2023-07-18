Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.08. The stock had a trading volume of 518,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $523.78. The stock has a market cap of $236.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

