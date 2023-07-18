AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28. AECOM has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 106.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in AECOM by 467.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,781,000 after buying an additional 1,365,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

