aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.27 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $177.83 million and $5.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002188 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002434 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,485,275 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

