Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$70.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.13.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN traded down C$2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,664. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$30.76 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The stock has a market cap of C$980.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.54 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.2704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

