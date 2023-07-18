Aion One Day Volume Hits $5,494.29 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $5,494.29 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00248821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031479 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

