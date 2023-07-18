Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $101.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,911,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,554,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,243,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

