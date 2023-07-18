Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $20.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.03. 1,056,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

