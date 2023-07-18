Alcoa (AA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AA opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $128,592,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,562,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,126,000 after buying an additional 824,565 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

