Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

