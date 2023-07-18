Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Holdings Raised by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Allbirds accounts for approximately 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BIRD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 1,699,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

