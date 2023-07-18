Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

ERC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 94,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,670. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

