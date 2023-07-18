Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 10,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $749,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,760,001.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $751,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $688,538.10.

On Tuesday, May 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $679,400.00.

On Friday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $36,935.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $363,379.56.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,427. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

About Altair Engineering



Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

