Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 11.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 1,346,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,370,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

