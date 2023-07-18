Altus Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,896. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

