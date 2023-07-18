American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 737,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 164,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,211,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,630,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.