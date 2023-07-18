American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

