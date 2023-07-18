Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 809,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 571,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $9.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.46. 585,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,152. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $233.83 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

