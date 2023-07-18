Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 116364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $465,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $465,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,547 shares of company stock worth $5,285,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $20,131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 225,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

