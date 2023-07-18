Analysts Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target at $71.50

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,814,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

