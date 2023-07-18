Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target at $213.04

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $206.71 on Thursday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.40.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.