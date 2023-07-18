Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:DALT)

Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,411 shares. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

The Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds utilizing a tactical approach to four asset classes: equity, fixed income, commodities, and alternatives with the goal of capital growth and income over full market cycles.

