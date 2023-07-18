Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $80,987.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 24,685,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,859. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.