Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $574,794.83

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 22% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $574,794.83 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00046602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

