Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $81.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

APO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 485,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,849. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,895,465 shares of company stock valued at $124,077,391. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

