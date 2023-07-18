Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

