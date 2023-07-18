Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 2.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.92 and last traded at $142.13. Approximately 906,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,120,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.73.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.