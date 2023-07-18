apricus wealth LLC Buys 560 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.5% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NVS traded up $4.66 on Tuesday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,656. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

