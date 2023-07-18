apricus wealth LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

apricus wealth LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 3.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL remained flat at $52.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 574,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.