Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,876,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,011 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,258,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,701,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,559. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

