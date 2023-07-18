Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.56. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $785,650 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.